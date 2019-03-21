|
|
Tommy Eugene Allen Sr.
Tallahassee - Mr. Tommy Eugene Allen Sr. quietly and courageously slipped away to answer his Creator's call to a beautiful mansion prepared for his eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Family and friends will celebrate his life and legacy on his 70th birthday, Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 A.M. at Testerina P.B. Church. Interment will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
Mr. Allen was a native of Tallahassee and a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Viet Nam. During his career, he served his community as a fire fighter for many years with the Tallahassee Fire Department. He was also an avid sports fan whose enthusiasm for life was very contagious.
During his life Mr. Allen was a beloved son, father, husband, brother, grandfather and uncle. He also established many lifelong and cherished friendships. Those whose lives have been forever touched by his presence and his love include his mother, Mildred B. Allen; sons, Tommy E. Allen II (Kimberly), and O'Shay Jackson; daughter, Tamera E. Allen; brother, Daryl Allen Sr. (Carolyn); sister, Sherrye K. Allen; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019