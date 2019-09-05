Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace M.B. Church
Gretna, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Hinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Hinson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Hinson Sr. Obituary
Tommy Hinson, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Tommy Lee Hinson, Sr., 70, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Peace M.B. Church, Gretna, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. An avid fisherman and hunter, Mr. Hinson had been a truck driver for Super Value. He had also lived in Ft. Pierce, where he was a trucker. Survivors include his longtime companion, Trudie James; sons: Tommie Jr. (Cynthia) and Thomas (Kimberly) Hinson; stepchildren: Ronnie (Erica) Hall, Dianna Thomas and Yolanda Jackson; grandchildren: Thomas, Ciara, Kurstin and Shannon Hinson; brother, Wade (Lorie) Hinson; sisters: Helen Lightfoot and Karen Cook; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now