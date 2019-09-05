|
Tommy Hinson, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Tommy Lee Hinson, Sr., 70, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Peace M.B. Church, Gretna, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. An avid fisherman and hunter, Mr. Hinson had been a truck driver for Super Value. He had also lived in Ft. Pierce, where he was a trucker. Survivors include his longtime companion, Trudie James; sons: Tommie Jr. (Cynthia) and Thomas (Kimberly) Hinson; stepchildren: Ronnie (Erica) Hall, Dianna Thomas and Yolanda Jackson; grandchildren: Thomas, Ciara, Kurstin and Shannon Hinson; brother, Wade (Lorie) Hinson; sisters: Helen Lightfoot and Karen Cook; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019