Tommy Lee Williams
Marianna - Mr. Tommy Lee Williams age 67 of Marianna, Florida transitioned on March 31, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his parents John Hudson and Hattie Williams.
Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Lee Williams will be held Friday, April 05, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. CST from the sanctuary of Sunland Chapel located at 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, FL 32446. Followed by a graveside service at St. Peter's Family Community Cemetery in Woodville, FL.
Vann Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving and devoted family:
A Devoted Niece: Marsha Williams-Hill (Ron)
One Sister: Sarah Williams-Sanders (Thomas)
Three Brothers: John N. Williams (Cynthia), George Williams and Charles D. Williams (Irene)
A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019