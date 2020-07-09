1/1
Tommy Sabourin
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Sabourin

Tallahassee - Tommy Sabourin, a familiar face in high school athletics and a fixture at Leon High, died Tuesday, June 30th, due to complications related to brain cancer. He was 64.

Tommy enjoyed an accomplished high school coaching career that spanned nearly four decades and was also a trusted Florida State statistician for more than 40 years.

Tommy most recently coached softball, golf and football at Leon High and additionally served as the school's business manager for all athletics and student activities for the past decade.

Tommy was a lifelong bachelor and considered Leon High and his closest friends as family.

As a head coach at Leon starting in 1999, Tommy's teams won a district title in softball in 2011 and three district titles (2008, 2009, 2011) and a regional championship (2009) in boys golf. Tommy also coined the Lions' football practice field "Field of Dreams," where players each season can chase their goals through hard work.

Tommy was described by his peers as a knowledgeable, smart, strategic and detailed coach.

An accomplished football player and golfer at Panama City Bay High, Sabourin played both sports for at least one year at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky.

He transferred to Florida State, where he helped with the school's intramural program and got involved in coaching at the high school level in the mid-1980s.

Tommy got his start at Florida High, where he coached football as an assistant and, for one season in 1999, served as head coach. Tommy also coached the Seminoles' softball team during his tenure, directing it to a second-place finish in the 1991 state tourney.

In 1999, Tommy moved to Leon High, where he spent more than 20 years coaching football, softball and boys golf and being involved in the direction and leadership of the Lions' athletics program.

Tommy was also a familiar face at FSU. He kept statistics for both the Seminoles' football and basketball programs, dating back to the early years of Bobby Bowden's career in the mid-1970s at Doak Campbell Stadium and at basketball games in Tully Gymnasium.

Tommy's love for golf extended into adulthood. He played many rounds over the years with close friends at courses across the South and Florida.

In lieu of flowers send donations to Leon High School Sabourin Scholarship fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Leon High School Softball Field. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved