Tommy Sabourin
Tallahassee - Tommy Sabourin, a familiar face in high school athletics and a fixture at Leon High, died Tuesday, June 30th, due to complications related to brain cancer. He was 64.
Tommy enjoyed an accomplished high school coaching career that spanned nearly four decades and was also a trusted Florida State statistician for more than 40 years.
Tommy most recently coached softball, golf and football at Leon High and additionally served as the school's business manager for all athletics and student activities for the past decade.
Tommy was a lifelong bachelor and considered Leon High and his closest friends as family.
As a head coach at Leon starting in 1999, Tommy's teams won a district title in softball in 2011 and three district titles (2008, 2009, 2011) and a regional championship (2009) in boys golf. Tommy also coined the Lions' football practice field "Field of Dreams," where players each season can chase their goals through hard work.
Tommy was described by his peers as a knowledgeable, smart, strategic and detailed coach.
An accomplished football player and golfer at Panama City Bay High, Sabourin played both sports for at least one year at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky.
He transferred to Florida State, where he helped with the school's intramural program and got involved in coaching at the high school level in the mid-1980s.
Tommy got his start at Florida High, where he coached football as an assistant and, for one season in 1999, served as head coach. Tommy also coached the Seminoles' softball team during his tenure, directing it to a second-place finish in the 1991 state tourney.
In 1999, Tommy moved to Leon High, where he spent more than 20 years coaching football, softball and boys golf and being involved in the direction and leadership of the Lions' athletics program.
Tommy was also a familiar face at FSU. He kept statistics for both the Seminoles' football and basketball programs, dating back to the early years of Bobby Bowden's career in the mid-1970s at Doak Campbell Stadium and at basketball games in Tully Gymnasium.
Tommy's love for golf extended into adulthood. He played many rounds over the years with close friends at courses across the South and Florida.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Leon High School Sabourin Scholarship fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Leon High School Softball Field. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)