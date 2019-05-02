|
|
Tonia G. Jones
Tallahassee, FL - Tonia Louise Guyton Jones. 45, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Paul P.B. Church, Miccosukee, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Tonia was a bus driver for Leon County Schools and a faithful member of Agape Without Borders. Cherishing her love are her son, Jamal Branton; father, Leroy (Sandra) Guyton; step-father, Alexander "Bubba" Wilson; sister, Sylvia Ann Jones; brothers, Leroy III, Rodderick (Melony) and Marcus Guyton; nieces, Addanequa Jones and Danesha Bristol; nephew, Omari Gaines and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Tonia's mother, Annie C. Williams predeceased her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019