Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul P.B. Church
Miccosukee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonia G. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tonia G. Jones Obituary
Tonia G. Jones

Tallahassee, FL - Tonia Louise Guyton Jones. 45, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Paul P.B. Church, Miccosukee, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Tonia was a bus driver for Leon County Schools and a faithful member of Agape Without Borders. Cherishing her love are her son, Jamal Branton; father, Leroy (Sandra) Guyton; step-father, Alexander "Bubba" Wilson; sister, Sylvia Ann Jones; brothers, Leroy III, Rodderick (Melony) and Marcus Guyton; nieces, Addanequa Jones and Danesha Bristol; nephew, Omari Gaines and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Tonia's mother, Annie C. Williams predeceased her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now