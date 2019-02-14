Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman of Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman of Monticello
Monticello, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Gethsemane M.B. Church
Tonya Bellamy Davis Obituary
Tonya Bellamy Davis

Lamont, FL - Tonya Regina Bellamy Davis, 47, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY, February 17, at Gethsemane M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Morilla Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950) and 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Tillman of Monticello (850-997-5553). A graduate of Jefferson County High, Tonya attended Florida A&M University and was an administrative assistant II at the Florida Dept. of Education. She was Youth Director at Mt. Morilla and was active in the Order of Eastern Star (District Deputy); Daughters of Deborah, Chapter 60; Golden Circle and Ahmed Court, 134. Cherishing her love and memory are her husband, Allen L. Davis; daughters, Deondra Kinard, Alyson Davis; stepdaughters, Shantel and Shakiya Davis; stepson, Tevaras Davis; father, Ulysses Bellamy, Sr.; sisters, Yulonda (Bernard) Cooper and Janessa (Micheal) Crawford; surrogate sister, Bridgett Jackson; mother-in-law, Lydia Davis; sisters-in-law, Chrissy Bellamy and Michelle Davis; brother-in-law, Henry (Anna) Doyle; and numerous other relatives and friends. Tonya was predeceased by her mother, Janet Houston Bellamy and brother, Ulysses Bellamy II.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
