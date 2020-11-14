Travis Gene StricklandTallahassee - Travis Gene StricklandTravis Gene Strickland of Tallahassee died peacefully early Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020. He was born in Lake City, Florida on April 17, 1980. Not much is known about Travis until he was adopted by Carol Strickland in April 1988. Travis was hearing impaired and Carol was an interpreter for the hearing impaired. She loved him and gave him the best life possible and made sure that he was offered every opportunity available. Travis loved sports and tried a little bit of everything. He was in the Gulf Winds Track Club when he was young, took karate, played baseball, and during the summers he always attended the Hearing Impaired Camp that was held at Camp Indian Springs. Travis earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts and was a member of the ROTC during his high school years. He attended W. T. Moore Elementary School, Cobb Middle School, and Lincoln High School. He went on to receive a degree at Tallahassee Community College and a Bachelor's Degree at Thomas University.Travis loved FSU and enjoyed going to the football games and he was a devoted fan of the Duke University Blue Devils. Travis loved animals and even worked at a veterinarian's office for a while. He has worked at Wakulla Springs State Park and was currently employed by Bizzy of All Trades, LLC. He was a talented artist and loved all kinds of art. Travis was a member of First Baptist Church of Tallahassee.The funeral services will be held at Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.Travis is survived by his two uncles, Stuart Strickland and Stanley Strickland (Jane). He has two cousins that he was raised with: Lauren Akesson (Rickard), Diana Sands (Luke) and their children Nathan, Tucker, Tristan Sands, and Taylor Akesson. Travis is also survived by his younger brother Michael Turner and Michael's parents, Chris and Craig Turner. He has an older brother, Jason Pilkenton and an older sister, Kim Krone-Clemente along with two nieces, Avery Crosier and Summer Krone-Clemente.The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leon County Humane Society.