Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Maxwell

Tallahassee, FL - Little Trinity Maxwell entered and left this world on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL, with the Reverend Dr. Melvin Roberts officiating. Survivors include her parents, Travis Maxwell and Latoya Footman; sister, Talia Maxwell; grandparents, Alphonso "Scottie" Footman and Stephanie Massey Footman, Darryln (Cynthia) Maxwell and Patricia Daniels; and several aunts, uncles, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
