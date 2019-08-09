Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Douglas Donaldson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trudy Douglas Donaldson Obituary
Trudy Douglas Donaldson

Tallahassee - Trudy Douglas Donaldson, 71, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

A daughter of the late Gordon E. and Pearl Sears Douglas, she was born in Vernon, Florida on January 23, 1948. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Rev. Roy Douglas, Troy Douglas, Irvin Douglas and Arvil Douglas; and a sister, Magdalene Stewart.

A talented artist with paint and florals, she loved designing and being creative with everything from cooking, crafting and decorating. An aviculturist for over 20 years, she raised and bred exotic birds. She enjoyed working at both Waccamaw and Michael's as a floral designer. She was generous and thoughtful and had unconditional love for her husband, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Hubert E. Donaldson; children, David Donaldson (wife, Tammy) Donaldson and Susan Osborne-Goulooze (husband, Scott); grandchildren, Skyler Osborne and Shane Goulooze; and sister, Irene Brewer.

Visitation is from 2:30 until 3:30 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 3:30 PM. Interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now