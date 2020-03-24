Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
Tyronous Monroe Obituary
Tyronous Monroe

Tallahassee, FL - Tyronous Montrez Monroe, 45, passed in Gainesville on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, March 27, at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with Interment in St. John Cemetery. Controlled viewing-visitation is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ty owned Heaven Scent Food Truck. He was a member of Jacob Chapel and Valentine Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his children: Korey (Sion), Tyra and Sherell (Bernard) Monroe; parents, Cherry Nix and Robert Monroe; sister, Felicia Small; longtime companion, Lashonda Harris and her children, Tikia Baldwin and Aliyah Tillman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
