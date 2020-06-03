Ulysses Hamilton
Ulysses Hamilton

Greenville, FL - Ulysses "Bob" Hamilton, 85, of Greenville, FL passed on Monday, May 25, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in St. Matthews Cemetery. Viewing is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Mr. Hampton was a well-known self-employed farmer. His crops were some of the best in the area. Survivors include his sons: LaPadre (Joyce) and Ulysses A. Hampton; daughters: Jacquelyn Gilmore, Wanda Bailey, Talisa Hampton, Mijanvo Cobb, Cherease Hampton and Soncyarai Powell; siblings: Rochelle Alexander, Josephine Williams and Isaac Hampton, Jr.; several grand and great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
