Services
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
TALLAHASSEE, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Baha'i Center
1310 Cross Creek Circle Drive
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula P. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula P. Jones Obituary
Ursula P. Jones

Tallahassee, FL - Ursula Octavia Parker Jones, 81, of Tallahassee passed in New Orleans on Monday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, at the Baha'i Center, 1310 Cross Creek Circle Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Burial will follow in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing-visitation is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. The widow of Dr. Adelbert Jones, who passed on June 6, 2019, was a native of Mobile, AL. At age 16, her family moved to Detroit where she completed high school and Michigan State University, Lansing, MI. She later earned her Masters in Education from FSU. Mrs. Jones taught school for over 30 years in Tallahassee and Detroit. Cherishing her love and Memory are her sons: Dr. Deryk G. (Tina Wilusz) Jones and children, Meshya, Cameryn, Deryk, Jr. & James and Peter G. Jones; daughters: Dr. Crystal M.. (Derrick Dennis) Jones and daughter, Tiffany, Karla Jones and daughters, Gabrielle, Italia & Yolande Jones; siblings: Warrington (Gigi) Parker II, Paulettte P. Lynch, Eugenia P. (Michael) Kompanowski, Veronica (Deforest) Raphael and Margaret Mary Parker; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nepews,other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.