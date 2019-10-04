|
|
Ursula P. Jones
Tallahassee, FL - Ursula Octavia Parker Jones, 81, of Tallahassee passed in New Orleans on Monday, October 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, at the Baha'i Center, 1310 Cross Creek Circle Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301. Burial will follow in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing-visitation is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. The widow of Dr. Adelbert Jones, who passed on June 6, 2019, was a native of Mobile, AL. At age 16, her family moved to Detroit where she completed high school and Michigan State University, Lansing, MI. She later earned her Masters in Education from FSU. Mrs. Jones taught school for over 30 years in Tallahassee and Detroit. Cherishing her love and Memory are her sons: Dr. Deryk G. (Tina Wilusz) Jones and children, Meshya, Cameryn, Deryk, Jr. & James and Peter G. Jones; daughters: Dr. Crystal M.. (Derrick Dennis) Jones and daughter, Tiffany, Karla Jones and daughters, Gabrielle, Italia & Yolande Jones; siblings: Warrington (Gigi) Parker II, Paulettte P. Lynch, Eugenia P. (Michael) Kompanowski, Veronica (Deforest) Raphael and Margaret Mary Parker; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nepews,other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019