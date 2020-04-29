|
Varicella "Vera" Russell Wallace, a Tallahassee resident and member of Aenon Baptist Church, went to be with the Lord and His angels on March 27th, 2020. She passed away in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 93, peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family.
Vera was born on January 18th, 1927 in Palmetto, FL to Clarence Joseph Russell and Josephine Butler Russell. She grew up in East Point, FL and loved to spend time at the beach. On August 1st, 1943, she married the love of her life, Otis Wallace. She was a loving housewife for 45 years until the Lord called Otis home on September 5th, 1988. She is also predeceased by her parents; three brothers; three sisters; and most recently, her son, Ronald Gary Wallace on November 23, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Robert Otis Wallace (Cynthia) of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Patricia Ann Ledbetter (George) of Tallahassee, FL and Pamela Gayle Daniels of Tallahassee, FL; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home. There will be a viewing from 1:00-3:00 P.M., followed by a celebration of life. Due to current statewide guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, extended family & visitors may watch the service live on Culley's Facebook https://www.facebook.com/culleysmeadowwood/. The family will lay her to rest in a private ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery immediately afterwards.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020