Veleda C. Campbell
Tallahassee, FL - Veleda Ann Culver Campbell, 67, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday in St. Stephens Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Abbeville, AL, Mrs. Campbell had been a cosmetologist and a bus driver's assistant for Leon County Schools. She was a member of Holy Temple Church of Christ Written In Heaven. Survivors include her husband, Sam Campbell; sons: Valdis (Beverly) Culver and Adrian Sawell; stepsons: Nathaniel, Leon and Sammy (Tammy) Campbell ; stepdaughters, Reatha (Amos) Wilkins and Angela Doston; brother, Jesse Culver; sisters: Mary Cooper and Lottie Maxwell; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
