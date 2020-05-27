Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Saturday, May 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, May 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL - Veleda Ann Culver Campbell, 67, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday in St. Stephens Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Abbeville, AL, Mrs. Campbell had been a cosmetologist and a bus driver's assistant for Leon County Schools. She was a member of Holy Temple Church of Christ Written In Heaven. Survivors include her husband, Sam Campbell; sons: Valdis (Beverly) Culver and Adrian Sawell; stepsons: Nathaniel, Leon and Sammy (Tammy) Campbell ; stepdaughters, Reatha (Amos) Wilkins and Angela Doston; brother, Jesse Culver; sisters: Mary Cooper and Lottie Maxwell; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020
