Velma Ruth McDonald
Tallahassee - Velma Ruth McDonald, 90, widow of Florida Supreme Court Justice Parker Lee McDonald, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by much of her family.
She was born in Pittsburg, PA on April 5, 1928, to Genevieve and Robert Wilkie. She lived in Kittanning, PA until, as a young girl, her family moved to Jacksonville, FL where she grew up and graduated from Landon High School.
She attended the Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee and graduated from the Florida State University with a B.A. degree in music, specializing in the piano. It was during college that she met Parker Lee. They were married on December 17, 1949, and they remained married for 67 years until his death.
After college she moved to Orlando with Parker Lee. While in Orlando she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, playing piano for the Fred Turner Sunday School class, volunteered for the Orlando Day Nursery, the PTA and the Orlando Bar Auxiliary, and taught piano lessons to many of the neighborhood children. In 1979, when Governor Graham appointed Parker Lee to the Florida Supreme Court, they moved to Tallahassee, where she became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, volunteered as a tax aide at the Senior Center (being named Volunteer of the Year), was a Docent at the Florida Governor's Mansion, was an active member of the Town Club, of Chapter BA of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization, and of the Oleander Circle of the Tallahassee Garden Club. She was a driving force behind and was a longtime treasurer of the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society. There was never a piano which she didn't enjoy playing, often playing at Florida Bar conventions and neighborhood Christmas gatherings while Parker Lee led the singing, and she played the piano for the Tallahassee Kiwanis club. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
Parker Lee predeceased her in 2017. She is survived by her four children Martha Rebecca Morcom (Thomas Morcom), Bruce L. McDonald (Paula), Robert R. McDonald (Patricia), and Ruth Ann High (Robert K. High, Jr.), eight grandchildren David T. Morcom, Daniel P. Morcom (Sharon), Bruce L. McDonald, Jr. (Alisha), Mitchell C. McDonald (Meghan), Laura McDonald Dennis (Brett Dennis), Bryan P. McDonald, Jennifer Lynn High Cottingham (Craig Cottingham), and Robert K. High, III (Niki), and by six great grandchildren, Marisa Morcom, Maria Morcom, Matilda Dennis, Eleanor Dennis, Erin McDonald, and Meredith McDonald.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Tallahassee, Monday, April 15 beginning at 11:30, with a reception to follow in Moor Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the McDonald family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019