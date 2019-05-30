|
|
Vemita Ford
Tallahassee, FL - Vemita Ford, 56, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, May 27, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. A Tallahassee native, Vemita had been a resident of the Sunrise Community. Survivors include her siblings, Gloria Tillman, Carol Dawson, Brenda (Oliver) Bryant, Loretha Ford, Emmett Ford, Jesse Murphy, Tommy Patterson and Willie Bolden. Vemita's mother, Fannie Mae Bolden Patterson and her siblings, David Tillman and Jacqueline Patterson all predeceased her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019