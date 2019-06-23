|
Venus Cogan
Tallahassee - Venus Cogan passed on June 11 in peace and in the comfort care of Hospice House. She was 95 years old. She left this world the same way she came in…fighting. She was tiny, but a powerhouse of a woman. Born on a farm in Milheim, OH, raised in Lakemore, OH, homecoming queen who married her high school sweetheart. Worked in the rubber shop making lifebelts for our soldiers in WWII and riveting K-ships. Mother of 3, grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 1, she lived in Akron, Toledo, and Cleveland OH, Kingston NY, Rockville MD, Paris France, Wilton, CT, and settled in Tallahassee 42 years ago. She worked through most of her retirement years, as a secretary, at Florida State University, Governor's Square Mall, Capital Regional Medical Center, Apalachee Center for Human Services, and others, so she could travel the world. She will be missed by all who knew her. Per her wishes, no ceremony is planned. In lieu of cards or flowers, please send donations to Big Bend Hospice.
