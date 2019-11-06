Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary P.B. Church
Quincy - Vera M. Sanders, 89 of Quincy, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home. She was a member of Mt. Calvary P.B. Church where her service will be held 11 AM, Monday, November 11, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 PM, Sunday, November 10 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her children, Clemon Sanders (Cynthia), Sharon Taylor (Curtis), Miriam Walker (William), Morris Sanders (Kimberly), LaVetra Sanders and LaVeria Sanders; 16 grands and 11 great-grands.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
