Vera Mae Austin
Vera Mae Austin

Tallahassee - Vera Mae Austin, 86, of Tallahassee on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Chaires, FL. Viewing is Wednesday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Marion County and a registered nurse, Mrs. Austin had worked at Tallahassee Memorial, Sunniland and Florida State Hospital. She had been a member of Friendship P.B. Church. Survivors include her son, Dennis K. (Linda) James; grandchildren: Keith, Crystal, Terrence and Brandon (Erika) James; great-grandchildren: Giselle, Christian, Nylah and Kayanni James; sisters: Rosa Bruton, Veronia Brown and Theola Pompey; devoted niece, Barbara Pompey Hodges; devoted nephew, Robert (Brenda) Pompey; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
