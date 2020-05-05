|
Vergie Brady Murphy, 90, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away May 3, 2020. Vergie, a native Floridian, was born March 19, 1930 in rural Gadsden County, the first child of Madison Vernon Brady and Evie Lowe Brady. She grew up in Quincy, Florida and graduated from Gadsden County High School in 1947. She moved to Tallahassee later that year where she resided the remainder of her life.
Vergie was a retired real estate broker. She also was a long-time member and Collegiate with the Tallahassee Chapter of Women of the Moose.
Vergie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Simmie Lee Murphy, and her only brother Alton E. Brady. She is survived by her sons, Tim Murphy and John (Deanna) Murphy, of Alligator Point; grandson, Patrick; six nieces; one nephew; her cherished sister-in-law; and great friend, Gerry Murphy, of San Francisco, California.
A gathering of family and friends with a reception will be held at Culley's Meadowood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida on Friday, May 8th from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.
A private family graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020