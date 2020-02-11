|
|
Vernon Carroll "Chip" Webb, Jr.
Tallahassee - Vernon Carroll "Chip" Webb Jr., 60 (9/9/59 -2/10/20) of Tallahassee, after a short illness passed away Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 13th at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 14th at the Chapel of Bevis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Chip was born in West Palm Beach, Florida and moved to Tallahassee at the age of 2 where he truly loved calling Tallahassee home attending both Florida High and Leon High School. A natural and talented outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, dog training and riding the beautiful roads of Tallahassee in his truck with his beloved dogs Diamond and Paris by his side. Chip possessed the natural gift of care, kindness and compassion that he generously showered on his cherished lifelong friends and family as well as a strangers that he just met but would quickly consider a friend. He could always be counted on to show up for you as needed to lend a hand that would often be accompanied with a story, prayer, smile or a laugh.
He was a devout Christian fully embedded in his faith and love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He would not miss the opportunity to share the word, a devotional, prayer or a bible verse that he sought out specifically for you. He was a quiet man of committed faith and as such, it was very important to him that you also know Jesus and bask in his love. He was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church.
Chip is survived by his Parents, Helen Score Webb and Vernon Carroll Webb; Sisters, Kelley -Rabun Gap, GA, Susan -Tallahassee, FL and Shannon -Rabun Gap, GA, his Daughter, Elizabeth Verrier - Tallahassee (Noah) and his four beautiful Grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as Pops - Luke, Jude, July and LuLu; former wife Laura Becker Webb; Aunts (Ann Score Salmon and Nancy Score), and several Cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor.
