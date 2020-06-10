Vernon L. Davis
Vernon L. Davis

Tallahassee, FL - Vernon Lanard "Jap" Davis, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). "Jap" was a talented automotive mechanic who had worked at several shops in the area. He was an avid fisherman and crabber. Survivors include his daughters: Keysha (Kirk) Chambers, Tammi, Kewanis, Lillian and Jasmine Davis; sons: Paul Davis and Antwain (Jamaika) Amos; mother, Mrs. Florence Roberts Davis; sister, Regina Davis; 28 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

