Vernon L. DavisTallahassee, FL - Vernon Lanard "Jap" Davis, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). "Jap" was a talented automotive mechanic who had worked at several shops in the area. He was an avid fisherman and crabber. Survivors include his daughters: Keysha (Kirk) Chambers, Tammi, Kewanis, Lillian and Jasmine Davis; sons: Paul Davis and Antwain (Jamaika) Amos; mother, Mrs. Florence Roberts Davis; sister, Regina Davis; 28 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.