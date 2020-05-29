Verona Roasalia McCarthy
Alexandria - Verona R. McCarthy, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
She was born August 24, 1930, in Middletown, NY, but lived for many years in Alexandria, VA, before moving to Tallahassee, FL, to be close to her family that lived there. She was dearly loved and will be missed, but many memories of wonderful times spent with her will always remain vivid!
A Memorial Service and celebration of Verona's life will be held later in Virginia.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 29 to May 31, 2020.