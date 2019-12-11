|
|
Veronica Denice Jones
Tallahassee - Veronica Denice Jones, 60, of Tallahassee, transitioned into eternal life on December 7, 2019.
She was the adopted daughter of Clarence and Mary Lee and was born in Auburndale, Florida, on May 1, 1959. A graduate of Northside High School in Havana, Florida, she later attended Lively Technical College as well as Fort Lauderdale College, where she received an Associate's Degree. She then worked for the Florida Department of Professional Regulation, the Leon County School Board, and as an independent contractor for commercial cleaning services.
Cherishing her memories are her husband, Roosevelt Jones; children, Dr. Olamide Atanda, formerly Sherry Renea Jones, Tilford Roe Jones, and Samuel Darrell Jones; granddaughter, Destiny Denice Jones; five brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and numerous friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019