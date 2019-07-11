|
Veronica Dickey
Tallahassee - Veronica Ynette Dickey Hill, 58, transitioned Sat. Jun. 29 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. July 13 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center with burial at SouthSide Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30-7pm Fri. July 12 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center. She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents: Carrie and Amos Dickey Sr.; children: Shawn Dickey (proceeds her in rest) Daphne Branton-Harris (Willard), Jermaine Branton, Brittany Branton, Anala Anderson; (8) grandchildren; siblings: Vanessa Barnes (Gilbert), Amos Dickey II (Sonya), Alvin Dickey; Godchild: Khalil Hayes: stepchildren: Pamela and Andre Williams, Rodney and Courtney Branton; and a host of other relatives & friends. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019