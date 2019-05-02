Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Phillip AME Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Veronica J. Cox Obituary
Veronica J. Cox

Monticello, FL - Veronica Jean Johnson Cox, 37, passed on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, May 3, (tomorrow) at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Veronica was born to JC and Dorothy Jean Welcome Johnson. Her mother passed three months after Veronica's birth. Her mom's best friend, Gloria Cox, became Veronica's mother. Cherishing Veronica's love are her mother, Reverend Gloria Cox; brothers, Bishop Chauncey (Cycloria) King and Apostle Anthony (Natasha) Cox, Sr.; father, JC; and several other relatives and friends, including her St. Phillip family. Her sister, Pamela Johnson, also predeceased Veronica.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
