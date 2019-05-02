|
|
Veronica J. Cox
Monticello, FL - Veronica Jean Johnson Cox, 37, passed on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, May 3, (tomorrow) at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday (today) at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Veronica was born to JC and Dorothy Jean Welcome Johnson. Her mother passed three months after Veronica's birth. Her mom's best friend, Gloria Cox, became Veronica's mother. Cherishing Veronica's love are her mother, Reverend Gloria Cox; brothers, Bishop Chauncey (Cycloria) King and Apostle Anthony (Natasha) Cox, Sr.; father, JC; and several other relatives and friends, including her St. Phillip family. Her sister, Pamela Johnson, also predeceased Veronica.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019