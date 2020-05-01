Services
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Versie I. Suber Obituary
Quincy - Versie I. Suber 96, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on April 30, 2020, with her daughter by her side, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

She was born in Quincy, Florida to Gurley and Eula Peacock Hanna and grew up at Hanna Mill. She started her bookkeeping career in Chattahoochee at the hospital during World War II. She continued to keep books for most of her career working with Coca Cola Bottling Company, Craig Oil Company, Weinburg Tobacco Company and Scadron Tobacco Company among other businesses. She was the director of Gadsden Day Care when she retired in 1973 to care for her mother, and enjoy time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Anne Oaks; son, Robert G. Suber; grandchildren, Jessica Yvonne Suber, Robert Mark Smith(Wendi), and Floyd E. "Chip" Suber, III; great grandchildren James William Smith, Cierra Smith and great great grandchildren, Clyde and Wesson Smith. She will also be remembered by several very special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 1/2 years, Floyd E. Suber; brothers Wayne and Jake Hanna; sons Ronald Floyd Suber and Floyd E Suber, Jr and a special son in law, Clayton C. Oaks.

Family grave side services will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family wishes to express very special thanks to Big Bend Hospice and a very special cousin and his wife, for the care and love shown to her and her daughter during the last months of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Providence Baptist Church , 1612 Providence Road, Quincy, Florida or Big Bend Hospice, Mahan Dr, Tallahassee.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 1 to May 3, 2020
