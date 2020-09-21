1/
Victoria L. Doud
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria L. Doud

Sycamore - Victoria L. Doud,61, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at TMH ICU, Victoria was an Emergency Room Nurse in Tallahassee for over thirty years, recently retiring. She is survived by her life partner Jim Stalker and her loving mother Dorothy Garman. She was preceded in death by her father Stanferd and brothers Bobby and David. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emergency Nurses Association or the Cancer Society. A memorial and celebration of Victoria's life will be at the family farm at 2pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles McClellan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved