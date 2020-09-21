Victoria L. Doud
Sycamore - Victoria L. Doud,61, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at TMH ICU, Victoria was an Emergency Room Nurse in Tallahassee for over thirty years, recently retiring. She is survived by her life partner Jim Stalker and her loving mother Dorothy Garman. She was preceded in death by her father Stanferd and brothers Bobby and David. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emergency Nurses Association or the Cancer Society
. A memorial and celebration of Victoria's life will be at the family farm at 2pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is assisting the family.