Vijayalakshmi Challa

Vijayalakshmi ChallaVijayalakshmi Challa, beloved wife, mother, and nayanamma, passed away August 17th, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Malakondayya Challa. She is also survived by her three children Dr. Pratap Challa, Dr. Prasanna K. Challa, and Dr. Shridhar V. Challa; as well as granddaughters Malli, Mia, and Maya, daughter-in-law Shellye and son-in-law Naveen.She was the rose of her family continuously providing them with warmth and happiness. She was a kind, compassionate, and gentle soul who showered love on all those around her. One of her great loves was watching those around her enjoy her wonderful cooking. She was always feeding family and friends with her tasty dishes and her love of cooking brought her great joy. She was a constant nurturing presence to her family and friends and always served others without asking for anything in return. She selflessly gave encouragement and support to all around her and enabled all of her children to become successful in life.She worked at Florida State University for over 40 years during which time she was bestowed the Exemplary Service Award by the Division of Academic Affairs. She took great pride in her work at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Institute where she tirelessly helped advance the Institute's research mission.Her sweet, gentle and caring nature made her beloved by all those who knew her. Her sudden loss has left a void in her family as well as the FSU and Tallahassee communities. She will be greatly missed.Services will be held Sunday August 23, 2020 at Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, 4948 Six Oaks Drive Tallahassee, FL 32303.The family is being assisted by Skip Young and Jackie Fulford