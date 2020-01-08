|
Vincent E. Brown
Lamont, FL - Vincent Edward "Buck" Brown, 50, of Lamont passed on Friday, January 3, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Mt. Olive P.B. Church , with burial in Mt. Olive (Walker) Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Born in Miami, Buck was a 1987 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a former truck driver and avid fisherman. Among his survivors are his aunt and caregiver, Mrs. Ella McIntosh; sisters, Cassandra Moore, Cotina Brown, Tabitha, Georgina and Tiffany Mathis; other aunts and uncles: Vera Smith, Lucille (Al) Beasley, Debra Walker, Gwen (Kenneth) Mitchell, Willie (Minnie), Charlie and Moses Mathis and a special cousin, Thelbert Starling; and numerous other relatives and friends.
