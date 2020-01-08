Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Mt. Olive P.B. Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent E. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent E. Brown Obituary
Vincent E. Brown

Lamont, FL - Vincent Edward "Buck" Brown, 50, of Lamont passed on Friday, January 3, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Mt. Olive P.B. Church , with burial in Mt. Olive (Walker) Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Born in Miami, Buck was a 1987 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a former truck driver and avid fisherman. Among his survivors are his aunt and caregiver, Mrs. Ella McIntosh; sisters, Cassandra Moore, Cotina Brown, Tabitha, Georgina and Tiffany Mathis; other aunts and uncles: Vera Smith, Lucille (Al) Beasley, Debra Walker, Gwen (Kenneth) Mitchell, Willie (Minnie), Charlie and Moses Mathis and a special cousin, Thelbert Starling; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -