Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangel Church
2300 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL - Vincent Maurice Graham, 57, passed in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Rd., Tallahassee, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vincent was a 1985 Graphics Arts-Fine Arts graduate of FAMU. Formerly employed by Homes and Lands Magazine, Vince was the proud owner of Health and Fitness Chronicles, LLC and a member of Evangel Church. He was a fitness buff and a prolific writer who enjoyed spiritual readings. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Patricia Fowler Graham; mother, Constance Abraham Graham; brothers, Neil (Jacquelin), Leslie, Duane (Auril) and Clayton (Sherri)Graham; sisters, Corrin (George) Piper and Judith Bennett; brother-in-law, Maurice (Kimberly) Fowler; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
