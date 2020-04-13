|
Vincent Michael DelMarco passed away peacefully at home on March 31, with family at his bedside, under the compassionate care of Big Bend Hospice. He was born on October 31, 1929 in Tarrytown, New York. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 63 years, Celeste; son, Stephen (Laura); granddaughter, Allison; son, David; and daughter, Christina (Terri); grandson, Jackson.
He served during the Korean War, active duty, on the aircraft carrier the USS Leyte. He worked for the air freight company Flying Tigers as a Director of International Sales; retired from FedEx in 2000. He became a Guardian ad Litem, advocating for children in need; fostered animals; and volunteered at the local homeless shelter, with his wife. Vincent was a kind, compassionate, gentle, deeply loved person, a friend to many.
Burial will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Tarrytown, New York, where he started his life with his wife 63 years ago.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020