Vinnette Gwendolyn Williams
1934 - 2020
Vinnette Gwendolyn Williams

Tallahassee - Vinnette Gwendolyn Houston Williams, 85, of Tallahassee died Monday, June 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 20,2020 at Southside cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 am to 6 pm at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Vinnette was born Gadsden county, but a long time resident of Tallahassee, she was a teacher in the Leon county school system until her retirement. She was a devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a member of Bethel A.M.E. church and the National Association of University Woman.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Edwardo Williams of Tampa and Michello Williams of Tallahassee; one daughter, Deletta Starke of Tallahassee; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southside cemetery
