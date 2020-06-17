Vinnette Gwendolyn WilliamsTallahassee - Vinnette Gwendolyn Houston Williams, 85, of Tallahassee died Monday, June 15, 2020.Graveside service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 20,2020 at Southside cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 am to 6 pm at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.Vinnette was born Gadsden county, but a long time resident of Tallahassee, she was a teacher in the Leon county school system until her retirement. She was a devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a member of Bethel A.M.E. church and the National Association of University Woman.She is survived by two sons, Dr. Edwardo Williams of Tampa and Michello Williams of Tallahassee; one daughter, Deletta Starke of Tallahassee; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.