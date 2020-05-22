|
|
Viola Belle Mix
Tallahassee - Mrs. Viola Belle Mix, 98, formerly of Panama City went to her heavenly home on May 19, 2020 after a long life of kindness and generosity. Mrs. Mix was born January 10, 1922 in Friendship, NY. She met her husband of 67 years, Lowell Mix, in high school, married him in 1942, and moved to Florida while Lowell was a pilot stationed at Tyndall AFB. Her faith and her family were the cornerstones of her life. She and Lowell were founding members of St. Andrew Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida. After Lowell was called to heaven in 2009, she decided to move to Tallahassee to live with her daughter and son-in-law, where she soon found another welcoming church family at East Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; her daughter, Mary Lynn; siblings Bertha, Lois and John; and grandson, SrA Russell Mountain. She is survived by her three children: David Mix and wife Lana, Frank Mix and wife Stephanie, and Laura Mountain and husband Michael; two sisters: Ruth and Mary Ann; brother, Harry; six grandchildren: Joshua Mix, Matthew Mix and wife Tanisha, Kira Yeary and husband Wesley, Brian Shipe and wife Jessica, Christopher Shipe, and Chad Costello and wife Carson.; six great-grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will cherish her memory and her legacy of faith in God and service to others. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Southerland Event Center. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Southerland Event Center one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easthill Baptist Church Pipe Organ Restoration Fund, 912 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308 in memory of Viola Mix. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020