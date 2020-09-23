Viola R. PounselTallahassee - Viola Reed Pounsel, 99, passed on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Tallahassee. There will be a virtual service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26; the Zoom Meeting ID is 818 9905 0473. Viewing will be Friday, September 25, from 5-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Alliere Pounsel; sons: Linverd (Clara), Thomas (Linda), Harry (Jacqueline) and Richard (Cynthia) Pounsel and Reginald (June) Riley; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Christell Perry and Percell Satterwhite; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Pounsel. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Pounsel's memory to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend, 4446 Entrepot Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32310.