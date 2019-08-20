|
Another member of the "Greatest Generation" has taken her final flight. Virginia C. Reed Cartee, 98, a proud member of the Women's Army Corps in WWII has flown home to be with her beloved husband, Harold. Virginia was born in Decatur, Alabama on December 19, 1920. She was one of eleven siblings born to Samaria and Della Reed. Becoming a teenager during the Great Depression, Virginia learned the value of hard work and determination. Those skills combined with a robust sense of adventure would be the mettle of her wonderful life. Seeing all her brothers enlist to fight in the second World War, she wanted to serve her country as well. When the Women's Army Corps became official in 1943, Virginia was among the first in her small hometown to enlist. It was around the time she met and fell in love with Harold Cartee, a B-25 radio operator/gunner. By the end of 1945 they were happily married and would spend the next 66 years together.
Whatever Virginia set out to do, she would pursue it with dogged determination. She and their two daughters faithfully followed Harold to churches in Texas, Alabama and Georgia as he developed into a renowned Minister of Music. Her faith in the Lord was complemented by her passion for children as always volunteered to teach Sunday school. She eventually retired from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, where her love for gardening and horticulture blossomed into a lifelong passion. She also played an active role in raising her two grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Cartee (Wayne Blanton) and Brenda Cartee Lee. Her two grandchildren are Christy Taylor (Eric) and Donald Griesheimer (Stephanie). She loved her great-grandchildren tremendously and showered them with affection constantly; Erica and Claire Taylor and Tres, Bayne and Elliott Griesheimer.
Although often overlooked, the 150,000 "skirted soldiers" who served during World War II were very much the heart and soul of our greatest generation. Virginia liked to recall that women were finally allowed to vote the year she was born, "So I never had to worry about that nonsense," she would say. She kept a close eye on the entry of women into the armed services over the years and frequently commented that she would re-enlist in a second if they would allow her to do so.
She was a strong, incredible woman.
The family would like to send their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Big Bend Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Funeral services will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, www.bigbendhospice.org/donate
