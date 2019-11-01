|
Virginia Cantrell
Tallahassee - Virginia, "Ginger" Patricia Cantrell was born in Cabool, Missouri on March 4, 1936. She went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019.
A consummate mother and matriarch, Ginger was the pillar of our family. She was the kind of mother that would go to great lengths to ensure the happiness and safety of her family. Her love was always evident in her actions. She was the epitome of unconditional love and graciously loved so many. She forgave without the request of being forgiven.
Ginger never met a stranger and connected with people through her walk with Jesus. People naturally gravitated towards Ginger as she was always so inviting and the joy of Jesus radiated throughout her entire being.
Ginger had an unwavering relationship with Jesus. Her work for the Lord was and always will be an inspiration to all that knew her. She had a beautiful spirit and will be missed immeasurably here on earth; however, we rejoice that she is in the Kingdom of God.
Ginger was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Leonard Roy Cantrell. She was also predeceased by her mother, Marian Gauthier, her brothers, Larry Ghidoni and Richard "Dickey" Ghidoni.
Ginger is survived by her brother Donald Ghidoni and her five children, Paul Earnhart and his wife Wendy, Barbara Ward and her husband Lanny, Mark Earnhart, David Cantrell, and Laura Cantrell. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at 2:00pm and inurnment at 3:00pm with the reception following on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 700 Timberlane Road Tallahassee, FL. 32308.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lifeway Community Church 4859 Kerry Forest Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019