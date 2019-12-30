|
Virginia Davis Love
Tallahassee - Virginia (Ginny) Maude Davis Love, 86, entered into rest on December 29, 2019 in Thomasville, GA. Virginia was the 7th of 9 children born to Luther and Ollie Davis on July 31, 1933 in Jefferson County, Florida. She attended schools in Jefferson and Leon Counties and was a longstanding member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL.
Virginia met no strangers in life and loved people dearly. She lived all over the world and, no surprise, fit right in wherever she called home. She enjoyed traveling—visiting places that most only dream of. It was not uncommon to find her skipping along a trail in Bavaria singing songs from The Sound of Music and sharing different cultures with her niece, grandson and granddaughter. She had a song for every subject or occasion: much to her grandchildren's amusement. Virginia was never shy about expressing her opinions on many varied subjects: fashion and decor to politics and religion. She was the respected and loved family matriarch.
Virginia had a love of the arts that was undeniable. She appreciated all forms of art and was especially talented in her own right with a blank canvas and a brush in hand. She lovingly created beautiful paintings that adorn the homes of her family and friends to this day. She had a 'green thumb' and grew beautiful plants and gardens.
Virginia was a strong, feisty woman who loved with her whole heart. Family was her world. Virginia lovingly cared for all of her family and teased and laughed her way through life. She also shared a special bond with her youngest sister, Dora, and they could often times be found together laughing, traveling and making the best of any situation. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest gifts in life and remained by her side to the end.
Surviving Virginia are her beloved children, daughter Debra Barksdale McLaurin Cook (Gary) and son John Doyle McLaurin (Anne); 6 grandchildren, Gary Stephen Cook, Jr. (Teresa), Cheri Cook, Ryan McLaurin (Lyndsey), Kevin, Jake and Katie McLaurin; 3 great-grandchildren, William Logan Cook, Lauren Cook and Anthony Michael Mederos, II (Jessica); sister, Dora Davis Butler (Ron); many nieces and nephews and dear friends including Dennis Mansfield, Rebecca McMillan and family, Joanie Cox, Kelly McLaurin and Nell Schulz.
Virginia was preceded in death by her late husband, Lt. Col. Roger W. Love, USAF Ret., with whom she shared a wonderful and exciting life. She was also preceded by her precious son Virgil Lamar (Buster) Barksdale, Jr.; parents, Luther and Ollie Davis; brothers, Marvin, Milton, Leslie, Earl and Robert Davis; sisters, Audrey Davis Troxler and Earline Davis Harrod.
Visitation will be held at Bevis Funeral Home, Tallahassee, FL on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, with interment (at a later date) in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church's new "J" Building Fund. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfhf.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019