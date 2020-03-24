|
|
Virginia Scott Pease
Virginia Scott Pease, 67, transitioned on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will take place 12:00 PM (EST), Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Havana, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Virginia leaves her son: Lee Andrew Pease, II; sisters: Kathrine Harris and Bernice Glasgow, and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends to cherish her memories.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020