Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery
Havana, FL
View Map
Virginia Scott Pease

Virginia Scott Pease Obituary
Virginia Scott Pease

Virginia Scott Pease, 67, transitioned on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will take place 12:00 PM (EST), Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Havana, FL. Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Virginia leaves her son: Lee Andrew Pease, II; sisters: Kathrine Harris and Bernice Glasgow, and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends to cherish her memories.

Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
