|
|
Viva Russell Forman
Tallahassee - Viva Russell Forman, 90, peacefully transitioned from this life into eternal life on March 6, 2020 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida. Viva was born on October 18,1929 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Flavius J. Russell and Vera Smith, she was one of three children.
Viva moved to Tallahassee in 1954 with her husband of 56 years, Bertram Holmes Forman. She is survived by four sons; Bertram Holmes Forman Jr., Flavius Russell Forman, Harold Heath Forman, John Henry Forman. She had seven grandchildren, Amy Smith, Bertram Forman III, Josie Forman, Holley Clark, Katelyn Forman, Olivia Forman and Ashley Forman.
During her career in Tallahassee she worked for the State of Florida in the Department of Education. Viva was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Viva's hobbies included knitting, cooking, painting and gardening. She was known for her delicious cheese balls during the holiday's. She also won a Southern Living Magazine contest for her banana nut bread. She was an avid reader and excellent self-taught painter. Viva loved to travel and some of her best memories are traveling with her late husband and sons.
Viva was an amazing woman of God who is now living pain free in His embrace. Her unconditional love for her family was evident to anyone that knew her. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by many but her light and wisdom that she left here on earth will never dim.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020