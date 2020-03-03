|
Vivian Alarcon
Tallahassee - On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Vivian Zaricki Alarcon of Tallahassee, loved by family and friends, peacefully passed away at the age of 69.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 21, 1950, to Leonor and Luis Basterrechea and was raised in Miami, Florida where she attended Miami Senior High School. She studied health sciences and adult education, receiving a master's degree from Florida State University. Vivian had a distinguished career at the Florida Association of Counties where she helped build an enduring platform for effective county government.
In addition to her work, she had a passion for helping people and was seen as a kind and caring person by her many friends. Vivian was active in her neighborhood, volunteered in local schools, and supported various political causes. She built a legacy of service and compassion that has been an inspiration to others. In turn, her loving friends and caregivers provided unending support throughout her illness, to which she was forever grateful.
Vivian married Stephen Zaricki in 1970, with whom she had a son, Adam Zaricki. She was later married to Frank Alarcon. She is survived by her former spouses, son Adam, his wife Cheryl and their children Alec and Sophia Rose of Melbourne Beach, Florida, as well as by her brother, Louis Jensen of Sarasota, Florida.
She was dearly loved by her family, a love which will live in their hearts forever.
A celebration will be held at 3 o'clock on Sunday, March 15th, at the Retreat at Bradley's Pond in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations to WFSU or World Wildlife Fund are appreciated.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020