Vivian W. Knox
Quincy, FL - Vivian Yvonne Williams Knox, 61, of Quincy, FL passed in Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John COGIC, Quincy, FL. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Watson Temple Pentecostal Institutional Church. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the Knox family. She was a Leon County school bus driver. Survivors include her husband, Anthony Knox, Sr.; children, Thaddeus (Tammy) Shaw, Sr., Naroda (Natalie), Anthony II, Antione, Antonio and Arianna Knox, Antonia (Henry), Antoinette (Malcolm) Brock; siblings, Robert (Debra), James, Charles (Mary), Beatrice and Oscar (Sandra) Williams; 15 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019