Tallahassee, FL - Waddie Ross, Sr., 74, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, Capps, with burial in Boland Community Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Monticello native, Mr. Ross had lived in Tallahassee for the past ten years. He was an attendant at Fair Price and Sunoco convenience stores. Survivors include his children, Daisy (Karl) Slater, Walter (Alisha), Charles, Tyrone, John and Waddie Jr.(Tabitha) Ross, Thomas and Terry Parrish; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jean Johnson, Inez Burns and Willie James (Rebecca) Ross and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His wife, Juanita and son, Windrez preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019