Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Ministries
Capps, FL
Waddie Ross Sr. Obituary
Waddie Ross, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Waddie Ross, Sr., 74, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Ministries, Capps, with burial in Boland Community Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Monticello native, Mr. Ross had lived in Tallahassee for the past ten years. He was an attendant at Fair Price and Sunoco convenience stores. Survivors include his children, Daisy (Karl) Slater, Walter (Alisha), Charles, Tyrone, John and Waddie Jr.(Tabitha) Ross, Thomas and Terry Parrish; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jean Johnson, Inez Burns and Willie James (Rebecca) Ross and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His wife, Juanita and son, Windrez preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
