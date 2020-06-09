Dr. Wade G. Birch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Wade G. Birch

Tallahassee - Dr. Wade G. Birch, 82, passed away suddenly at his home, Saturday, June 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rita Marsh-Birch.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 11th from 2:00 PM until service time at 3:00m PM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. Dr. Birch will be buried next to his parents, Sunday, June 14th at twelve o'clock noon at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa.

Gifts in memory of Dr. Birch may be made to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (giftplanning@foundation.fsu.edu).

A native of New York City, the son and only child of Clifton and Ruth Elizabeth DeHat Birch. He and his wife moved to Tallahassee from College Station, Texas in 2001. Dr. Birch was the Director of Counseling Services at Texas A&M University for 29 years. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Tampa, his Master's from Florida State University and his Doctorate of Counseling Psychology from Indiana University. He was also a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.

An avid golfer and student of history, Dr. Birch was also an active participant of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. A member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he also attended Deerlake United Methodist Church. Dr. Birch was also a lifelong New York Yankee fan and an avid FSU Seminole fan.

Other survivors include his daughter, Cynthia B. Elenz (Michael T.) of Tampa; his son Dean Birch of Tampa; and four grandchildren, Erin Elenz, Derek Birch and Landon O'Brien, all of Tampa and Brett Birch of Denver.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Birch family with their arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved