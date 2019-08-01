|
|
Wallace Nesbitt
Perry, FL - Wallace Nesbitt, 69, of Perry, FL passed unexpectedly in Madison on Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with military burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO IS serving the family (850-997-5553). A Greenville native, Mr. Nesbitt was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and retired maintenance technician for Buckeye Cellulose. He was a trustee and choir member at Mt. Olive and an avid motorcyclist (Honda Gold Wing), fisherman and vintage car enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Lauria Nesbitt; sons, Kevin (Dawn) and Derrick (Rachel) Nesbitt; daughters, Laquita (Varian Sr.) Dunnell and Adria Hugger (step); brother, Archie (Linda) Nesbitt, Jr.; sisters, Mary (Joe) Brown and Barbara (Maurice) Newkirk; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019