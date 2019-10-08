|
Wally Williams
Tallahassee - Wally James Williams, 70, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday October 12, 2019 at Fountain Chapel A. M.E Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Williams; sons, Wally Williams Jr. and Nick Williams; sisters, Barbara Solomon, Diane Johnson and Betsy Thomas; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019