Walter Earl Taylor


1925 - 2020
Walter Earl Taylor Obituary
Walter Earl Taylor

Havana - Walter Earl Taylor, 94, passed away at home on April 8, 2020, with his loving wife of 73 years by his side. He was born June 5, 1925, in Ceylon, Ohio. He had recently moved to Havana, Florida and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. Walter also lived in Tallahassee for many years, and was an active, contributing member of Chaires United Methodist Church. He was retired from T. E. Taylor, Inc., a curbing company which he owned with his son. Walter was a member of the greatest generation and a proud veteran of World War II. He was a master carpenter and a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Walt is survived by his wife, Mary, and his three children, Tim (Susan), Carrie Durden (Bobby), and Shelly Navarro (Sergio). Others left to cherish his memory are his 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren (who he loved so much!) and many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, all from Vermilion, Ohio. Services will be held at a later date at the Tallahassee National Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
