Walter Edward Henderson Jr.
1924 - 2020
Walter Edward Henderson Jr.

On July 26, 2020, Heaven gained an exceptional, generous gardener and a remarkable Grandaddy, Daddy, husband, uncle, son, and friend. Edward Henderson was born November 25, 1924, in the Airline community of Lafayette County to Walter and Lura Jackson Henderson where his 11 maternal aunts and uncles (descendants of Henry Clay Jackson) were located. His 5 paternal aunts (descendants of David M. Henderson) also lived nearby. As a child, he walked to the Airline School where he earned the honor of 8th grade valedictorian. He paused his education to work on the family farm. After the birth of his children, he completed his high school education.

Edward was a lifelong farmer and gardener. He had continued interest in agricultural advances, and wished he had actively farmed long enough to use a pivot irrigation system and air-conditioned tractor. As a child, he plowed with a team of mules, transitioning to a Farmall tractor in 1941. He was part of a community arrangement in which the Odom, Shaw, and Henderson families helped each other gather crops, and he had plenty of stories of cropping sandlugs and loading and unloading barns. He married Virginia in 1954 and they installed an irrigation system in 1955. They quickly saw the benefits of irrigation, and he became a sales rep for Hackney Equipment in Lake City. In 1965, Edward and Virginia gambled on a new industry (along with 3 other Lafayette County families) and built chicken broiler houses on contract with Gold Kist. They grew nearly 4 million chickens in 22 years. It was a decision that provided stability in contrast to the uncertainties of row crops. In 1987, he "retired" and moved from the house his father built (and his birthplace) across the road where he continued to plant huge gardens. He was involved in organizations which support agriculture, notably serving 33 years as a board director of the Farm Credit System. He also was a member of Farm Bureau, 4-H, ASCS, State of Florida Agriculture Advisory Boards, and the Lafayette County Development Authority. He and his family were recognized as the Lafayette County Farm Family in 1983.

He enjoyed fishing the Suwannee River by various methods including his custom filter system, hunting in the flatwoods, and riding the county roads checking out the condition of other farmers' crops. The bounty of his gardens fed the multitudes, including "half of Leon County" (his quote). Grandaddy made sure generations of family and friends learned about gardening, enjoyed a cold watermelon, and had Pepsi and crackers for a snack. And of course, he'd pull a well-worn piece of paper out of his pocket and read you his 'new' joke. If he wasn't reading a joke, he had a twinkle in his eye as he planned his next prank or trick.

He taught his children the dignity of hard work and to learn there were multiple ways to accomplish a task. He played the guitar when they were sick, or for weekend entertainment. He was their rock-solid Dad. He ensured his grandchildren experienced the activities he loved, patiently allowing a gaggle of noisy kids to accompany him on a hunting trip, make a mess of shucking corn, and learn to drive a tractor or farm truck. You had come of age when you could tolerate his solid handshake.

He esteemed Lafayette County and bragged on its residents wherever he went. He loved and was loved by those residents (and people in the surrounding region), his church family, and certainly his own family. He was a character who excelled in story-telling and those stories will continue to be told by those who loved him dearly.

We are saddened by the loss of our Grandaddy and Daddy, especially under the unusual circumstances of Covid 19. However, we are thankful he lived completely independently, doing exactly what he wanted, until his hospitalization on July 13. We know he is now perfected in the presence of his Saviour, Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Virginia Ann Erwin Henderson, sister-in law, Nancy Phillips, and brother, Theo Henderson.

Edward is survived by; a daughter, Cindy Fernald, and husband Tom, of Tallahassee, FL, a son, Bill Henderson, and wife DeVane, of Mayo; 7 grandchildren, Austin Henderson (Olivia), of Perry, FL, Jacob Henderson, Christian Henderson, both of Mayo, Sarah Fernald Miller (Josh), of Tallahassee, Rebecca Fernald, of Denver, CO, and Peyton and Ashton Revels, of Mayo; a great-granddaughter, Caroline Miller, of Tallahassee; Sister-in-law, June Schreck (Roger); nephew Chad Phillips (Elizabeth) and children Cameron, Courtney, and Emma; The children of Theo and Myra Henderson - Jeanette, Betty, Beverly, and Paul; as well as numerous cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alton Church of God. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.

Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BURNS FUNERAL HOME OF MAYO
440 SW Monroe Avenue
Mayo, FL 32066
(386) 294-2658
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BURNS FUNERAL HOME OF MAYO

7 entries
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We love you Uncle Edward and will miss you always. Bill, Cindy and family you are in our prayers. God Bless.
Edith Wilson (HewItt)
Family
August 1, 2020
Earl and I loved your daddy and enjoyed all of his stories. We saw that twinkle on his eyes and knew we were in for a big laugh. What a joy he was. God bless all of you. God has someone to tend to his gardens now. Love all of you.
Earl and karen Nurd
July 31, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. The obituary is such a beautiful tribute to an exceptional servant. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Terri Gross
July 31, 2020
We will miss Mr. Edward. Sending prayers for comfort to the family and friends.
Mr and Mrs Wayne Rayborn
Friend
July 31, 2020
Mr. Henderson was a lifelong friend of the family. My dad thought highly of him, and I did too. I’m sure going to miss running into him out and about town. He always had a smile and a good word.
Your obituary is wonderful and touching, and a reminder of good days in our past in these rapidly changing times.
My prayers are for all of you as you adjust to your new lives in his absence.
Eva Join Bolton
Friend
July 31, 2020
Cindy and Bill, my heart goes out to you on the loss of Mr. Edward. Memories of spending the night at your house while in elementary, staying up late to read and talk. Mr. Edward never failed to see me or hug me when we bumped into each other. A true sweetheart of a man that I compare to my own precious daddy. Love you both.
Charlene Funderburk Bullard
July 31, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to Mr. Edward this obituary is!! It’s a very good description of everything I remember about him. He and my daddy, Frank Clark belonged to a mutual admiration society I believe. They were great friends, and our family was among those he “fed” from his garden - so appreciated, I must say.
I’m so sorry for your loss, but feel sure you have so many precious memories that will serve you well in this time of grief. God Bless all of you.
Marilyn Clark Daughtry
Friend
