Walter "Marshall" Hartness Jr.


1943 - 2019
Walter "Marshall" Hartness Jr. Obituary
Walter "Marshall" Hartness Jr.

Niceville - 1943-2019

Marshall Hartness, of Niceville, FL passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born to Walter Hartness, Sr. and Faye Hartness of Hope Mills, NC. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing golf and watching football…especially FSU. He was a long time member of the Elks Lodge in Tallahassee. He was very intelligent, kind, generous person with a great sense of humor. We will forever miss trying to beat him at a game of checkers.

He is predeceased by his parents, and brothers, Gary and Michael Hartness.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hartness; daughters, Heather Bodiford and Holy (Matt) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Alex and Ana Czajkowski, Sam Bodiford, and River Bradshaw; and brothers, Skipper (Patricia) Hartness and Alton Hartness.

Per Marshall's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in his memory. His ashes will be buried in his beloved Smokey Mountains of North Carolina at a later date.

Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.mclaughlintwincities.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
