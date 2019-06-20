|
Walter J. Adams
Miccosukee, FL - Walter James Adams, 75, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Paul P.B. Church. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Walter, aka "Grass" was a retired State of Florida mail processor, master mechanic and an avid drag-racing enthusiast. Survivors include his son, Ronnie Adams; granddaughter, Yates Adams; sister, Sharon Stokes and numerous other relatives and friends. His wife, Annie McCoy Adams, preceded him in death in 2008.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019