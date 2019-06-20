Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter J. Adams Obituary
Walter J. Adams

Miccosukee, FL - Walter James Adams, 75, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Paul P.B. Church. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Walter, aka "Grass" was a retired State of Florida mail processor, master mechanic and an avid drag-racing enthusiast. Survivors include his son, Ronnie Adams; granddaughter, Yates Adams; sister, Sharon Stokes and numerous other relatives and friends. His wife, Annie McCoy Adams, preceded him in death in 2008.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now